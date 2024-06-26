Long Beach State transfer right-handed pitcher Grant Cherry announced on his Instagram Wednesday that he's transferring to FSU for his final season of eligibility.

And once again, it's an addition that will further bolster the Seminoles' depth on the mound.

Cherry, originally from Vestavia Hills, Ala., spent the last two seasons at LBSU after throwing 3.1 innings as a freshman at Tennessee in 2022.

Over his two seasons in Long Beach, Cherry threw 45.2 innings over 33 appearances (5 starts). He was particularly effective in 2024, posting a 3.62 ERA over 32.1 innings of work across 22 appearances, 21 of which were in relief. Over that span, he struck out 38 batters and walked 18 with a .212 batting average against and a 2-1 record.

Cherry is FSU's fifth transfer addition of the offseason along with Evan Chrest, Peyton Prescott, Joey Volini and Gage Harrelson. He's the fourth player capable of pitching of that bunch (Prescott is a two-way player) and the third right-handed pitcher, helping make up for a lack of right-handed arms FSU had at moments this season due to injuries.