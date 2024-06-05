The Florida State baseball team has landed its first transfer for the 2025 season in Jacksonville University right-hander Evan Chrest.

A Tampa native, Chrest had a 5.06 ERA but showed good command with 74 strikeouts and just 25 walks in 68.2 innings as a sophomore at JU. Chrest (2-4) pitched in 15 games but did not face FSU in their regular-season games.

Chrest was a freshman All-American in 2023, posting a 2.68 ERA in 90.2 innings. He set a JU freshman program record with 98 strikeouts, went 8-2 and was also named the Atlantic Sun's freshman of the year.

Coming out of high school, Chrest was a 17th round draft pick by the Miami Marlins in 2022.

A number of FSU baseball reserves have entered the transfer portal, including Justin Best, Riley Jackson, Titan Kamaka, Spencer Butt, Matty Davis, James Hankerson Jr. and Jaden Stockton.

