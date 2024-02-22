FSU leads the all-time series against Western Carolina 4-1. These will be the first games between these two teams since 2002.

In a schedule that gradually ramps up in degree of difficulty, the Catamounts should present a slighter tougher challenge than Butler. WCU has won 20-plus games in the last four full seasons and posted a 28-21 record in 2021.

The Seminoles return home this weekend and will look to keep their winning ways going against Western Carolina (3-1) in a three-game series (Friday at 5 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m., Sunday at noon) at Dick Howser Stadium.

Effective pitching, timely hitting and speed on the basepaths have all fueled the Seminoles' 3-0 start, which included a pair of wins over Butler and a road midweek win at Jacksonville on Tuesday.

Three games into Florida State baseball season, the team has shown a little bit of everything.

Long-term, FSU's weekend rotation should still resemble the scheduled weekend rotation that began the season.

However, there is expected to be a short-term change to the rotation this weekend due to the weather effects of last week's season-opening series vs. Butler.

With only two games played over the weekend, FSU turned its expected Sunday starter, junior Conner Whittaker, into its midweek starter in Tuesday's win at JU. While FSU head coach Link Jarrett said Thursday his staff pondered only using Whittaker for a few innings so he could start Sunday, they landed on the realization that it was probably best for Whittaker to make a normal start and not try to return on short notice this weekend vs. WCU.

"We thought the wisest way to use Whittaker out of the gate was to let him have a clean start and go get into the start and pitch instead of opening him and letting him throw 30 or 45 pitches and then trying to bounce him back Sunday," Jarrett said. "We just thought it was in everyone's best interest to let him experience a start and go pitch, do what he was trained to do."

That decision paid off pretty well as Whittaker allowed no earned runs over his first five innings and finished with two earned runs allowed on three hits over 5.1 innings with six strikeouts and two walks.

"Very pleased with Whittaker. You guys have seen him sharp before. I thought everything he did was on point," Jarrett said. "His fastball was crisp, both sides of the plate, threw some good sliders, some good changeups. He threw 77 pitches so that was right where he needed to be."

Jarrett did say he doesn't expect FSU will have Whittaker or reliever Carson Dorsey, who recorded his first career win Tuesday with 10 strikeouts over 3.2 innings, available this weekend.

That means if FSU gets in three games, it will be someone other than Whittaker making the start.

The good news for FSU is that its starting pitching has been up to the task early this season. Weekend starters Cam Leiter and Jamie Arnold combined to allow one unearned run on three hits over 10 innings in their first starts of the season vs. Butler with 22 strikeouts and two walks issued.

Jarrett was non-committal about who will start FSU's Sunday game entering the weekend, instead saying it will depend on how the pitching staff is used in the first two games of the series.

However, he did mention sophomore Ben Barrett and Florida transfer Yoel Tejeda Jr. as two options who have not pitched yet this season but are both stretched out to throw up to 75 or so pitches if needed.

Additionally, it sounds like FSU will get senior reliever Andrew Armstrong back available this weekend. Armstrong appeared in 32 games last season (30 out of the bullpen), but missed the opening weekend of the season due to an injury.

"He'll throw (Thursday) afternoon live and hopefully we'll have him at some point this weekend, probably Sunday," Jarrett said of Armstrong.

Entering the second weekend of the season, FSU's pitching staff leads the country with an average of 17.3 strikeouts per nine innings, three more than any other team. FSU's 2.00 staff earned run average is also the best in the ACC and tied for 13th nationally.

Western Carolina, though, should present a slightly tougher challenge for FSU's arms. The Catamounts have scored 41 runs in their first four games, plating at least eight runs in each game so far this season.

"They've got some guys that can do damage. We have to try to minimize and play clean, hopefully our starting pitchers can again navigate and get us into the game," Jarrett said. "They did a nice job of that the first weekend. With an experienced offensive team, it really becomes even more important that those starters lengthen it out."