FSU baseball maintains top-5 status in polls

Florida State maintained its top-5 status in the major baseball polls on Monday after a weekend sweep of Boston College.

The Seminoles (18-1) routed BC by a combined 28-4 in a three-game sweep that included a 14-0 run-rule victory in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

FSU kept its No. 4 spot in the Baseball America poll. Tennessee, LSU and Arkansas are the top teams in the rankings.

The Seminoles have also retained their No. 5 spot in the D1baseball.com rankings. Tennessee, LSU, Arkansas and Georgia are the top four teams.

Florida dropped from No. 7 to No. 13 in the D1 rankings after No. 1 Tennessee swept the Gators over the weekend.

FSU will play host to Mercer (14-7) on Tuesday. Redshirt freshman LHP Payton Manca (1-0, 2.45 ERA) will start for FSU. Mercer will start senior right-hander Jeb Johnson (2-0, 3.77 ERA).

The Seminoles will then travel to Miami (12-9) for a three-game series beginning on Thursday at 7 p.m. (ACC Network).

Wake Forest swept Miami in a three-game weekend series. The Hurricanes also dropped a midweek game 14-4 at UCF.

