FSU Baseball makes postseason statement with series win vs. No. 6 Miami

If these were the Florida State baseball team's final home games of 2022, the Seminoles can at least say they went out with a bang. But based on what the No. 21 'Noles did this weekend against the No. 6 Miami Hurricanes -- and how Mike Martin Jr.'s club has played over the past month -- it's looking more likely that Dick Howser Stadium could be rocking into June. Having wrapped up a pivotal weekend series win with a 6-4 victory on Sunday, FSU improved to 32-18 overall and 15-12 in the ACC. The Seminoles' RPI shot up to No. 16 by late Sunday afternoon, according to the live ratings on WarrenNolan.com. And while there are challenging games ahead -- a road trip to rival Florida this Tuesday and a visit to North Carolina this weekend -- those battles also could serve to bolster the Seminoles' resume to host an NCAA Regional. "We've got the Gators, we've got Carolina, we've got high RPI games. We've got the [ACC] tournament," Martin Jr. said. "So it's right in front of us. There's a very good chance we're going to see these great fans again." *** Don't miss out on any of our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial ***

FSU left-hander Ross Dunn threw five strong innings to get the win Sunday vs. Miami. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Including the 2-1 weekend against Miami, FSU has now won 14 of its last 19 games after a midseason slide that put into question whether the Seminoles would even reach the postseason. "They're resilient. They're winners," Martin Jr. said, when asked what he has learned about his team recently. "We're using different guys, and nobody cares. ... They buy in, and they're resilient. What they've been through -- the schedule, injuries and this and that and the other, and slumps. They just keep going. I'm dang proud of them. "I'm proud to say I'm a member of the club." The Seminoles had to fight once again for this win. After taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning on freshman Jaime Ferrer's two-run homer, FSU saw starting pitcher Carson Montgomery chased in the second. He gave up a single, a double and two walks before being pulled for senior reliever Jonah Scolaro. Miami then seized momentum -- and the lead -- in the third inning with two more runs off of Scolaro. But it wouldn't last long, as FSU staged a rally in the fourth to claim a 5-3 advantage. The Seminoles parlayed singles from James Tibbs, Colton Vincent and Ferrer, plus a walk from Tyler Martin and aggressive baserunning, into a three-run inning. Then they got an insurance run in the seventh when Logan Lacey delivered an RBI triple to score Jordan Carrion.