The Florida State baseball team moved up one spot to No. 7 in the Baseball America poll that was released on Monday morning.

FSU (26-5, 7-5 ACC) is coming off a 4-1 week in which the Seminoles defeated Jacksonville and Bethune-Cookman in midweek games while taking two of three games at Boston College. The Seminoles have won three ACC series in 2024, which is already more than the two from 2023.

Arkansas remains in the top spot followed by No. 2 Clemson, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Duke is ranked No. 6. Other ranked ACC schools include No. 9 Virginia, No. 14 North Carolina, No. 18 Wake Forest and No. 20 Virginia Tech.

The Seminoles are also No. 8 in the Perfect Game rankings.

D1Baseball moved FSU up four spots to No. 10 in its top 25 rankings entering this rivalry week. Of the seven ranked ACC teams by D1, FSU is the third-highest-ranked behind No. 2 Clemson and No. 7 Duke. Florida fell 18 spots in this week's D1 rankings from No. 6 to No. 24 entering Tuesday's season finale between the rivals in Tallahassee.

FSU is up three spots to No. 9 in the coaches' poll. The Seminoles are one of seven ranked ACC schools.