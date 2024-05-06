The Florida State baseball team maintained its No. 5 spot in the Baseball America poll that was released on Monday.

FSU (35-10, 14-9 ACC) played just two games due to final exam week and weather over the weekend, splitting a shortened weekend series with NC State.

Tennessee is the new No. 1 in the BA poll, moving up two spots after a series win at Florida. Texas A&M, Arkansas and Clemson are the top four teams. The Tigers picked up a series win over Georgia Tech.

This story will be updated with more top 25 rankings later on in the day.