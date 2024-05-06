FSU maintains No. 5 spot in poll
The Florida State baseball team maintained its No. 5 spot in the Baseball America poll that was released on Monday.
FSU (35-10, 14-9 ACC) played just two games due to final exam week and weather over the weekend, splitting a shortened weekend series with NC State.
Tennessee is the new No. 1 in the BA poll, moving up two spots after a series win at Florida. Texas A&M, Arkansas and Clemson are the top four teams. The Tigers picked up a series win over Georgia Tech.
Two streaks of note
Third baseman Cam Smith needed just one pitch to extend two of FSU’s longest streaks – he hit a 428-foot home run in the first inning, his 10th of the year, to push his on-base streak to 55 games, tied with Tyler Holt (2008) for the 7th-longest in FSU history.
It was also the 20th consecutive game FSU has hit a homer, extending the longest streak in school history. FSU has hit a home run in 41 of 45 games in 2024.
Up next
FSU will host Jacksonville on Tuesday at 6 p.m. (ACC Network Extra). It's the final $2 Tuesday promotion of the season. Fans can purchase tickets and select concessions for $2.
The Seminoles will then travel to Pittsburgh for a three-game series that begins on Friday.
