FSU Baseball outpaces Clemson, 9-6, to win series in home finale

In search of their first series victory in Tallahassee since 2015, the Tigers jumped out scoring four runs in the top of the first. Messick allowed five of the first six batters to reach base and surrendered five hits during the first frame.

Nine different players registered a hit for FSU (28-19, 19-14 ACC) in a balanced offensive attack. Tyler Martin led FSU with 2 RBI, reaching base safely four times. Clemson (25-22, 17-16 ACC) allowed five hits and three walks in the 'Noles' key eighth inning burst.

The Seminoles overcame a four-run first inning deficit and used a four-run inning of their own in the eighth to top Clemson 9-6 and win their final home series of the season.

The Seminoles' bats had their work cut out for them, and they responded with a few big innings of their own. After squandering a bases loaded opportunity in the first, FSU tallied five runs in the second and third innings combined.

Redshirt junior second baseman Jackson Greene kicked off the early rally with a two-run double in the second inning, while Martin singled home Green to cut the deficit to just one.

Florida State loaded the bases again in the third and once again the legacy redshirt freshman delivered with his second RBI, this time by way of a walk. Clemson walked home back-to-back runs and head coach Monte Lee was ejected for arguing the call while FSU took a one-run lead.

Normally the Seminoles’ Friday night starter, Messick quickly turned around his Sunday afternoon with four scoreless innings. Mere minutes after a disappointing start in the first inning, he tossed 3 strikeouts the next inning alone and ended his day with 10 punch-outs.

Tigers’ third baseman Blake Wright ended Messick’s outing and took the lead back with a single swing of the bat when he cranked a go-ahead, two-run home run to left field in the sixth. The true freshman finished with 2 hits, 3 RBI, and a stolen base on the day.

Clemson’s lead was short-lived when FSU broke through again in the eighth. Pitcher Davis Hare raked a pinch-hit single to left to score two and take the lead for good. The Seminoles batted around the order in the frame.

FSU will head on the road to Raleigh, N.C. Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for the final regular season series of the year. The ACC Tournament will begin the Tuesday after on May 25.

