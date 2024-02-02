With 26 new faces and greatly improved depth and versatility, the 2024 Florida State baseball team should look quite different for LInk Jarrett's second season atop the program.

Coaches across the ACC buy that improvement, at least to a certain degree, voting the Seminoles to finish fourth in the ACC Atlantic Division and eighth in the ACC overall in a poll shared by the conference Friday afternoon.

Wake Forest was the runaway pick to once again win the Atlantic Division and received 10 of the 14 votes to win the ACC. FSU also trails behind Clemson (79 points) and NC State (68 points) at 54 points and is just ahead of Louisville (48), Notre Dame (31) and Boston College (17).

Virginia was picked by conference coaches to win the ACC Coastal followed by North Carolina, Duke, Miami, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Pitt.

FSU is set to hold its annual Fan Day and intrasquad scrimmage Feb. 10 before hosting Butler for a three-game series starting Feb. 16 to kick off the 2024 season.

2024 ACC Baseball Coaches Preseason PollFirst-place votes in parenthesis

Overall ACC Champion

Wake Forest (10)

North Carolina (2)

Clemson (1)

Virginia (1)

Atlantic Division

Wake Forest (10) - 95

Clemson (1) – 79

NC State – 68

Florida State – 54

Louisville – 48

Notre Dame – 31

Boston College – 17

Coastal Division

Virginia (1) – 88

North Carolina (2) – 86

Duke – 71

Miami – 56

Georgia Tech – 40

Virginia Tech – 34

Pitt – 17

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple