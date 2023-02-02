The ACC revealed its preseason projections for its baseball teams as voted on by the conference's coaches Thursday.

In Link Jarrett's first season atop the program, Florida State was picked to finish in a tie for third in the ACC Atlantic Division with NC State. Four different ACC Atlantic teams received at least one vote to win the division, but the Seminoles were not one of them.

Additionally, four ACC teams were picked to win the ACC, but the Seminoles were not on that list either. Louisville and Wake Forest tied with six votes to win the ACC while Clemson and Virginia Tech each received one.

Louisvile (six first-place votes) was picked first in the Atlantic with 89 points while Wake Forest (also six first-place votes) was picked to finish second with 84 points. Noticeably behind those two, FSU and NC State tied with 58 points with Clemson in fifth (47 points), Notre Dame in sixth (38) and Boston College in seventh (18). Both NC State and Clemson received one first-place vote while FSU did not, meaning the Seminoles were voted a bit more consistently than those other two.

In the ACC Coastal, Miami was a runaway favorite with 10 first-place votes and 93 points. Behind the Hurricanes were Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Duke and Pitt in order.

While FSU is not seen as favorably this year as it often is in these projections, Jarrett has a track record that could change that. In his first full season at Notre Dame in 2021, he led the Irish to their first ACC Atlantic Division Championship.

The Seminoles open the 2023 season at home with a three-game series against James Madison on Feb. 17.



