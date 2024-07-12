Florida State added a left-hander from the transfer portal in Wes Mendes, who returns to his home state to play college baseball in 2025.

The Tampa native pitched in 17 games and started two at Ole Miss in 2024, recording a 6.82 ERA with one save as a freshman. While he allowed 33 hits in 31.2 innings, Mendes had 43 strikeouts (and 19 walks).

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Mendes struck out six batters in a win over Iowa in March and tossed three shutout innings in May against Auburn.

On his Instagram, in announcing his move to FSU, Mendes posted a photo of himself years ago at Dick Howser Stadium.



