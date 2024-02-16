Entering the 2024 season, there were plenty of people waiting to see how much better the Florida State baseball pitching staff would be.

The degree of difficulty will go up over the next few weeks, but there's no denying the Seminole staff aced the first test on Opening Day.

Four FSU pitchers combined for a four-hit shutout of Butler Friday night at Dick Howser Stadium, striking out 22 combined batters in an 11-0 win to kick off the Seminoles' 2024 campaign.

That impressive showing on the mound started from the very first pitches from FSU starting pitcher Cam Leiter. The sophomore UCF transfer struck out five of the first six batters he faced in his first career start for the Seminoles.

He struck out the side in three of his five innings and finished with a career-high 13 strikeouts over five innings of work, allowing no runs on one hit with two walks.

Junior-college transfer Carson Dorsey picked it up from there and threw two scoreless frames with five strikeouts.

Freshman Hudson Rowan also struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning and then fellow freshman Matt Sauser pitched the ninth with two more strikeouts, preserving the shutout.