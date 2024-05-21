The ACC Tournament can be a unique format that deems certain games meaningless.

Had No. 5 seed Florida State lost its ACC Tournament opener vs. ninth-seeded Georgia Tech on Tuesday afternoon, Friday's matchup vs. No. 4 seed Virginia would have meant nothing in terms of tournament stakes.

Probably understanding of that, the FSU bats came to play in a big way Tuesday afternoon in Charlotte. FSU (40-14) scored its first eight runs on a quartet of two-run homers to come away with a 12-9 win over GT (31-22) at Truist Field.

Marco Dinges got the Seminoles on the board with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. Daniel Cantu and Drew Faurot added a pair of homers in a three-batter span in the fourth inning and then Jaime Ferrer smashed another two-run homer in the fifth to give the Seminoles an 8-1 lead.

Dinges' homer was FSU's 100th of the season, the first time the Seminoles have 100 homers in a season since the 2008 team hit 103. With three more homers later in the game, this team is now tied with that 2008 team for the sixth-most homers in a season in program history.

The win also clinched FSU's first 40-win season since 2019.

For quite awhile, it looked like the win over the Yellow Jackets was going to be a blowout. GT managed just one hit over its first six innings at the plate, with Conner Whittaker, John Abraham and Joe Charles combining to navigate some jams to largely keep the Jackets at bay.

In the seventh inning, though, the GT bats woke up. The first five batters of the inning reached base and the Jackets plated five runs on seven hits to cut FSU's lead to 8-6.

However, FSU reliever Brennen Oxford got out of the bases-loaded jam with a flyout to right field to keep the lead intact.

In the eighth inning, GT again brought the go-ahead run to the plate, but Connor Hults got out of a jam again with a double play that saw Faurot field a ball his way at second, tag the runner advancing to second and throw to first for an inning-ending 4-3 double play.

Faurot then gave FSU some insurance in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI double to left-center which brought Alex Lodise around to score. Faurot finished the afternoon with three hits, all of the extra-base variety. He had two doubles in addition to his sixth homer of the season, tying his season high with three hits.

That double sparked a big eighth inning for the Seminoles, who plated four insurance runs on RBI singles from Max Williams and James Tibbs III.

Eight different Seminoles had a hit and scored a run in Tuesday's game as they combined for 13 hits in their third victory out of four straight games against the Yellow Jackets.

"Top to bottom in the lineup today, very impressed with the at-bats. You could tell the focus out of the game, all around, was impressive to me. The entirety of the lineup contributed."

It was a very good thing for FSU that it scored as much insurance as it did in the eighth. GT rallied once more in the ninth to bring the tying run to the plate for the third straight inning. FSU brought its ace, Jamie Arnold, out of the bullpen for the first time this season to try and record the final two outs. He was up to the tough task, ending the game with a strikeout to record his first save of the season.

"He is a competitive kid and he thinks and he has been in that situation before. Last year, there were times we used him out of the bullpen. He's done it..." Jarrett said of Arnold. "He told me in the dugout, 'Coach, I've got the ninth inning.' He looked me in the eye and I knew he was absolutely 100% sincere with that."