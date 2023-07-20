With the new NCAA law in effect as of July 1, all NCAA baseball programs are now permitted to hire a third full-time assistant coach.

Florida State head coach Link Jarrett wasted little time filling out his staff, with the promotion of volunteer assistant Brad Vanderglas to a full-time role announced Thursday afternoon.

Here's the press release from FSU:

Florida State's Brad Vanderglas has been elevated to assistant coach, head coach Link Jarrett announced Thursday. Vanderglas spent the past two seasons as Jarrett's volunteer coach, at Notre Dame in 2022 and with the Seminoles in 2023. As part of the NCAA's updated legislation allowing a third full-time assistant coach, Vanderglas will be able to recruit off campus, on top of his work as FSU's first-base coach, coordinator of defensive positioning and catching instructor. Vanderglas also helps with all hitting, baserunning and bunting while organizing camps and clinics.

“We are thrilled the NCAA has allowed a third baseball assistant coach to recruit off campus,” Jarrett said. “Fortunately, Brad was on our FSU staff last year and is now back in a position allowing him to dive in fully to our recruiting efforts. With 40-man rosters, the complicated draft system of our incoming recruits and existing players being draft eligible, no sport has more recruiting nuances then college baseball. Having another experienced evaluator helping off campus to sort this out goes a long way.”

Before joining Florida State for the 2023 season, Vanderglas was at Notre Dame in 2022, helping lead the Irish to the College World Series for the first time since 2002 and just the third time in school history. Vanderglas worked with the Seminole outfielders, managed practices and led all instructional camps and clinics.

He also assisted with scouting reports, defensive alignments, infield instruction and all phases of team offensive instruction.

“I’m extremely grateful to work for such a prestigious university and storied baseball program,” Vanderglas said. “It’s a privilege to show up to work everyday alongside Coach Jarrett. The empathy and passion he has for developing our guys on and off the field will lead Florida State to new heights, and I’m eager to step into this new role.”

Jarrett continued: “He was a stand out assistant and recruiter at Indiana State, helping build complete teams with Mitch Hannahs. They have been a nationally-competitive, classy organization all around. Joining us at Notre Dame for the 2022 season he made instant impacts in our offensive and defensive work – all the way to Omaha. Camps and clinics run like clockwork under his direction, and our players at Notre Dame and Florida State loved working with Brad. He can coach every position on the field, and nobody is more organized and prepared.

“It is awesome that he now has the ability to venture back out on the road to help in that capacity. He has national connections on every level of the game, and we are very fortunate to have Brad in an expanded role at Florida State. He is a first class person, and an exceptional coach.”

Prior to coaching at Notre Dame, Vanderglas spent five seasons at Indiana State (2017-21) and three years at Lincoln Trail College in Illinois (2014-16) as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.

Vanderglas played four seasons at Northern Kentucky, making 148 starts over his career before graduating in 2013.

ACCOLADES:

Coached outfielders while assisting with hitting, baserunning, catching and infield at Florida State in 2023 in a volunteer role while spearheading all Link Jarrett Baseball Camps. The Seminoles had a school-record 13 members on the All-ACC Academic Team, on top of the highest GPA in team history (Fall 2022, 3.11 GPA).

FSU outfielders James Tibbs III (.338), Jaime Ferrer (.324) and Treyton Rank (.288) were the Seminoles top hitters. Tibbs and Ferrer combined for 139 hits, 36 doubles, 24 home runs and 85 RBI.

Served as Notre Dame’s volunteer coach in 2022. The Fighting Irish finished 41-17 and reached the 2022 College World Series for only the third time in school history. Notre Dame finished Top 6 in all major polls and won 40 games for the first time since 2006.

Coached Notre Dame’s outfielders, including third-team All-ACC selection Ryan Cole and team home run leaders Jack Zyska (13) and Brooks Coetzee (12).

Coached at Indiana State from 2017-21, leading the Sycamores to the NCAA Tournament in 2019 and 2021. Indiana State was an at-large selection in 2021 and won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament in 2019.

ISU’s 2019 team won two games in the Nashville Regional, reaching the regional final against eventual national champion Vanderbilt.

Coached three years at Lincoln Trail College in Illinois (2014-16), serving as assistant athletic director, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. At LTC, he signed Jordan Brewer, who went on to be named 2019 Big 10 Player of the Year at Michigan and was drafted that same year in the third round of the MLB Draft.

Also coached Eli Boggess at LTC, who went on to finish second in Division I in 2017 in batting average (.425) at Morehead State.

Made 148 starts at Northern Kentucky before graduating in 2013. Still ranks in the Top 10 in school history with 64 double plays turned.

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify