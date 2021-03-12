The Noles chipped away late in the game, scoring in the sixth inning on Robby Martin’s RBI single. Reese Albert led off the seventh inning with a solo home run, his second of the year, to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Hokies (8-4, 4-3) led 3-0 through five innings against starting pitcher Parker Messick. Messick struck out seven batters and really settled down after a shaky first inning that included Gavin Cross’ solo home run.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Florida State (5-5, 3-4 ACC) scored all six runs over the last four innings to top No. 18 Virginia Tech, 6-4, at English Field Friday afternoon. Pinch-hitter Logan Lacey hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the Noles’ three-run eighth inning.

FSU’s three-run eighth inning started with Mat Nelson’s double before Lacey pinch-hit for Elijah Cabell. The home run was the second of his Seminole career and put FSU on top 4-3. FSU added an insurance run on Ryan Romano’s first career hit as a Seminole later in the eighth.

Chase Haney (1-0) earned the win by pitching into the bottom of the eighth inning. Virginia Tech cut the FSU lead to 5-4 on a home run from Kevin Madden, but Jonah Scolaro and Hunter Perdue combined to keep the lead in the eighth inning.

Martin added a second RBI single in the top of the ninth to push FSU’s lead back to 6-4.

Perdue allowed two singles in the bottom of the ninth before Davis Hare came in and struck out Tanner Schobel before Madden popped out to end the game.

Virginia Tech starting pitcher Peyton Alford allowed a run and struck out 10 in 5.2 innings pitched. Shane Connolly earned the loss with three earned runs in 1.2 innings pitched.

Florida State and the Hokies will play game two of the series Saturday at 3:00 p.m. LHP Bryce Hubbart will start on the mound after allowing just one hit in six innings against No. 16 Virginia last week.