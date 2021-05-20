FSU Baseball rallies, then falls at N.C. State on walk-off homer

The Seminoles (28-20, 19-15 ACC) had an equally dramatic swing of the bat to erase a four-run deficit through the first six innings. FSU third baseman Logan Lacey brought home all four Seminole runs in the top of the seventh with a game-tying grand slam.

Wolfpack sophomore catcher Luca Tresh crushed a walk-off, two-run homer -- his second home run of the night -- to give N.C. State (27-14, 18-13 ACC) the win.

The Florida State baseball team battled back from a four-run deficit Thursday night but fell to host N.C. State, 6-4, in game one of the teams' final regular-season series.

Despite allowing the grand slam that tied the game, N.C. State starting pitcher Reid Johnston enjoyed a career outing against the Seminoles. The former Freshman All-American recorded a career-high 13 strikeouts.

Johnston, now a junior, worked seamlessly in his first trip through the FSU lineup, sending down all nine batters in order.

The Wolfpack’s offense supported their ace with with a homer in the bottom of the second, a solo shot by Tresh to left field. They added another run, this time unearned, in the fourth on a passed ball.

Designated hitter and two-way player Dylan Simmons then singled to lead off the fifth inning for Florida State. But Johnston, who threw 117 pitches on the evening, got out of the jam by stranding two runners. Simmons ended his night with two base hits and a run scored.

N.C. State padded its lead in the bottom of the fifth. Sophomore center fielder Tyler McDonough doubled off the outfield wall, and junior Jonny Butler blasted a two-run homer to make it 4-0.

After the Seminoles and Wolfpack squandered scoring opportunities in the sixth, Lacey delivered his no-doubt grand slam to straightaway center field. And suddenly, the home crowd was in stunned silence entering the bottom of the seventh, adjusting to a game that was now tied.

Neither team threatened in the eighth, but FSU and reliever Hunter Perdue had to tangle with the heart of the Wolfpack lineup once again in the bottom of the ninth. Butler, hitting nearly .400 on the season, doubled to set up the game-winning homer by Tresh.

Florida State will continue its road series in Raleigh on Friday with game two scheduled for 6:30 p.m., and game three coming Saturday at 1 p.m.

----------------------------------------------------

Discuss this story with other FSU fans on our Seminole Baseball Message Board