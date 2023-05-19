The Florida State baseball team doesn't have anything of substance to play for this weekend. The Seminoles' season will end short of the ACC Tournament regardless of this weekend's results at Louisville.

You wouldn't know that from how hard the Seminoles played in Friday's game.

After falling behind 4-0 in the fourth inning, the Seminoles (22-31, 8-21 in ACC) plated seven runs over the final three innings to shock the Cardinals (31-23, 10-19) with a 7-4 win at Jim Patterson Stadium.

In Thursday's series opener, Louisville used a three-run home run in the eighth inning to beat the Seminoles 7-4. This time, it was FSU that came through in the clutch.

Cam Smith, who was 0 for 4 with four strikeouts, came through with a single to left to plate Nander De Sedas, who reached on a leadoff single. Then, Jaime Ferrer smashed a two-run double to left field to make it 7-4.

This came after Jordan Williams hit a two-run single with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh inning that put FSU on the board and catcher Colton Vincent hit a tying two-run home run in the eighth inning.

The win is FSU's fifth road win of the season. Three of those wins came in the first two weeks of the season, meaning this was just the Seminoles' second road win since Feb. 25.

It bears mentioning that the comeback wouldn't have been possible had it not been for FSU starting pitcher Jackson Baumeister. The sophomore contributed to FSU's early hole, allowing a pair of fourth-inning home runs to Logan Beard and JT Benson.

From there, though, Baumeister was lights out. After allowing that second home run, he retired the next 12 batters he faced. He retired 17 of the next 18 batters he faced and even returned for the ninth and an attempted complete game.

Baumeister was pulled after bringing the tying run to the plate with a leadoff walk and an infield single. However, Brennan Oxford was up to the task out of the FSU bullpen, getting a strikeout followed by a double play to preserve the win for the Seminoles and secure his first save of the season.

Up Next

The rubber match of the series and the final game of the season for the Seminoles is set for a 1 p.m. Saturday start and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. Conner Whittaker will get the start for FSU.