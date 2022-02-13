FSU Baseball recruiting coordinator Mike Metcalf sees team meshing well

The Florida State baseball team opens up play for its 2022 season this Friday against James Madison. Before first pitch, Warchant.com recently sat down with FSU assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Mike Metcalf to discuss the Seminoles' returning roster and the newcomers who arrived in the offseason. Prior to joining the FSU staff, Metcalf’s experience goes back two decades as a college assistant and scout in the Southeast before moving on to the San Francisco Giants organization. Metcalf and FSU head coach Mike Martin Jr. have known each other for years, and he joined the Seminoles' staff shorty after Martin was named head coach in July 2019. “We stayed in contact in recruiting when we ran into each other back when I was at Florida Southern," Metcalf said. "Once I got on the pro side with the San Francisco Giants, we spoke more and more each year. I was out watching the high school players that were committed to Florida State. We were at the same events quite often. We just kept building that relationship.” ***Don't miss out on our great FSU Sports and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***

Metcalf's Seminole ties run much deeper than that. His father graduated from FSU, and he grew up a huge fan of the program. And when he part of the Giants' organization, the player who led the team to three World Series championships in five years was none other than FSU all-time great Buster Posey. "It was a really cool thing to see," Metcalf said. "Everybody sees him hit the home runs and go out and catch, but what he did for that clubhouse and what he did for those guys ... the way that clubhouse functioned and the way those guys worked together for one common goal. Obviously, Buster had a ton to do with that, and I think it's very important for a baseball team trying to reach their goals at the end of the year." When it comes to the roster FSU brings back in 2022, Metcalf said star left-hander and reigning ACC Player of the Year Parker Messick has been a "great leader" this offseason for the entire club. "When he walks in that clubhouse, everybody in that clubhouse -- new guys or returners -- know what he did last year," Metcalf said. "It's a great foundation for us this year. He's not worried about last year; he's worried about getting better for this year." Behind Messick, redshirt sophomore Bryce Hubbart is the projected No. 2 FSU starter. And Metcalf says Hubbart has the "same mindset" and is a much-improved player.