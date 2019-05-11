Mike Martin has no choice, really.

He doesn't want to reminisce too much. He really does want to keep his focus solely on the 2019 team as it continues to fight for a postseason berth.

But come on.

After Saturday's 11-1 win over Richmond, the legendary and longtime Florida State head coach knows the score. Unless the Seminoles make a magical run over the next two weeks he has one last game at Dick Howser Stadium.

And that's Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

His final curtain call in front of his home fans will come on the heels of Saturday night's congratulatory roast at the Civic Center, which was expected to have dozens upon dozens of former FSU players celebrating the career of the guy who's been leading the program for four decades.

He admitted after the Seminoles (33-18) dispatched of the Spiders on Saturday that it hasn't been easy balancing the final victory lap, so to speak, of his remarkable career with the present-day goal of trying to make one last postseason run with the 2019 Seminoles.

"It's been really challenging," Martin said. "Yet you just appreciate people discussing the past and what it might feel like for me. And in all honesty, I've just got be as blatantly honest as I can, I really wish that I would stop for a long period of time and reminisce.

"But that wouldn't be fair to the group that's here right now. They are working hard to get to Omaha. And I've said from Day 1 this program is not about me it's about us. And we've got to get better. We've got some things we need to improve on."

With 33 wins already and a winning conference record already clinched - coupled with the fact that by all accounts it's an extraordinarily weak bubble this year - Florida State has probably done enough to earn another NCAA Tournament berth.

But unless the Seminoles do something bordering on miraculous - like win a road series at No. 4 Louisville next week followed by another ACC Tournament championship, the last time Mike Martin actually takes the field at Mike Martin Field will be on Sunday morning.

It's being billed as his final regular-season home game, but he knows it's very likely the final one period.

As much as he tries to resist reminiscing, he knows he'll have a hard time not thinking about the previous 40 years as he wears the FSU uniform for the final time inside Dick Howser Stadium.

"I guess the first thing I'll do is remember the days that I coached third," Martin said. "And then remember the days as an assistant, where I would sit over there on the rickety old bench. You'd get splinters if you weren't careful. The lights were very average, they were hung on telephone poles.

"I'm sure there will be a lot of reminiscing by me going on. It's just that I will definitely keep that to myself. Because I would never do anything to take away from the team. And our team needs to know that. And we need to keep striving to get better."

After being no-hit by Stetson on Wednesday, the Seminoles have bounced back to score 19 runs in the first two games of the series against Richmond. On Saturday, Mike Salvatore had four hits, including two doubles, and the FSU offense scored at least one run in the first four innings to take control.

Sophomore C.J. Van Eyk struck out eight and allowed just two hits in five innings of work to pick up the win on the mound in the penultimate home game of Martin's storied career.

Speaking of stories.

Martin had a great one on Saturday when he was asked if he remembered his first home game as head coach of the Seminoles. He brought up a game from that opening weekend against Troy State - it was actually the second home game of his career - that still brought a wide smile to his face as he told it.

"We had a group of (fans) that expected us to win every game by at least 10 runs," Martin said. "And there were about seven or eight of them. They had extremely good vocal chords. And I got to where I made a mistake and put the DH in the game, which made the pitcher have to hit."

So in the last inning of a game the Seminoles were trailing by two runs, pitcher Dick Wiggins was forced to grab a bat.

"He was the son of a preacher man," Martin said. "And I'm sitting down there at third, coaching third and I'm going, 'Oh my goodness. Well, I can't do anything about it. He's got to hit. I do not have a pinch-hitter. He's the only guy that can hit.'"

And you best believe those vocal fans were letting the new head coach hear about his mistake when the son of the preacher man walked toward the batter's box with the bases loaded.

"You've got to be kidding me," a fan shouted at Martin. "He's never hit. He's been at Florida State and he's never hit."

Well, old Dick Wiggins hit a walk-off grand slam to beat Troy State 11-9.

"He comes jogging around third and I mean I'm down there having a big old time, patting myself on the back," Martin said. "Loving every minute of it. And then when it got quiet, one of (those fans) yelled out, 'Martin, I knew you was an idiot - why ain't you been playing him before now?'"

That's just one of countless memories Martin has made during the last four decades on the field that will always bear his name.

You best believe he'll add to that total on Sunday when he tips his cap to the Florida State fans one final time.







