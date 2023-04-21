The start of the Florida State baseball team's home series vs. Virginia Tech was promising.

The end of Friday's series opener was just as brutal as pretty much of all of the last few weeks have been.

The Seminoles jumped out to a 5-0 lead through three innings under the lights at Dick Howser Stadium. Five innings later, that 5-0 lead had been turned into a 16-5 deficit.

Behind 16 consecutive runs, the Hokies (21-14, 9-9 in ACC) turned a somewhat significant early deficit into a massive lead, coasting to a 24-9 win over the Seminoles (13-24, 4-15) in the series opener.

The Hokies' 24 runs are tied for the most the Seminoles have allowed in a game in program history.

The loss is FSU's 18th in its last 19 games. And it's a major blow to the Seminoles' slim ACC Tournament chances on a day where many of the other bottom teams in the conference won.

The Hokies mashed their gaudy run total on just 17 hits. This was both due to the fact that FSU's pitching staff issued 10 walks and the FSU defense committed four errors which led to five unearned runs.

While this was the 11th time FSU has allowed 10-plus runs in a game this season, its 24 runs allowed was nine more runs than in any other game this season.

VT erased the Seminoles' lead with a five-run fifth inning highlighted by a three-run triple by third baseman David Bryant. The Hokies added four more runs in the sixth, three in the seventh, four in the eighth and eighth in the ninth to put a bow on things.

The Hokies mashed four home runs, a triple and two doubles. Bryant hit for the cycle out of the nine-hole in the VT lineup thanks to a ninth-inning double off the wall in right field.

FSU's disastrous falloff Friday night covered up a promising start from the offense, which hit four home runs over the first three innings. James Tibbs led off the bottom of the first with a homer on the first pitch and Jaime Ferrer added a solo shot in the second.

Freshman third baseman Cam Smith homered in both the first and third innings, giving him five bombs in the last three games.

FSU starting pitcher Jackson Baumeister looked strong through three scoreless innings with six strikeouts before allowing five runs, all earned, in the fourth. He also allowed a sixth run in the sixth inning and suffered the loss to fall to 2-4 on the season.

Up Next

FSU and VT play game two of their weekend series Saturday at 3 p.m.