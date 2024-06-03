After the Florida State baseball team clinched a home Super Regional Sunday night with a sweep through its home regional, we found out Monday night who the Seminoles will welcome into Dick Howser Stadium this weekend.

UConn (35-24, 17-4 in Big East) knocked out No. 9 overall seed Oklahoma from its' home regional Monday night with a 7-1 win over the Sooners.

FSU and UConn will play a best-of-three series beginning either Friday or Saturday in Tallahassee with the winner of the series advancing to the College World Series in Omaha Neb. We'll have an update on when the series will start and game times/television channels when they are announced.

The Huskies, who were the No. 3 seed in the Norman Regional, won the Big East by three games before going 1-2 in the conference tournament, earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. They went 3-1 through the regional with one win over No. 2 Duke and two wins in three games against the Sooners.

Over four games in the regional against two pretty potent offenses, the Huskies allowed a combined nine runs. They also committed just one error over four games in the Norman Regional, coming in the final inning of their final win over Oklahoma.

UConn entered Monday's winner-take-all regional final at Oklahoma ranking 48th nationally in earned run average (4.90), 188th nationally in batting average (,271) and 23rd nationally in fielding percentage (.979).

FSU and UConn have played just once before. The Huskies knocked FSU out of the 1957 College World Series with a 5-3 win. The Seminoles are looking for their 24th all-time CWS appearance and their first since 2019. UConn is looking for its sixth CWS appearance in program history, but its first since 1979.

