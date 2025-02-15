FSU baseball shows off its power in blowout Saturday win over JMU

The first game of Florida State baseball's 2025 season was won by the pitching staff Friday night.

While the pitching was again impressive on Saturday, the second game of the season on Saturday was won by the offense.

After the FSU lineup had just four hits in the team's first game of the season, the No. 9 Seminoles (2-0) exploded for 10 hits, eight extra-base hits and four home runs in a 9-2 win over James Madison (0-2) Saturday afternoon at Dick Howser Stadium.

"There's no replacing the home run. There's not," FSU head coach Link Jarrett said. "In this day and age of stuff on the mound, it's hard to string a ton of hits together. Being able to drive ball and hit home runs does matter. We saw it today."

That offensive outburst started from the very first at-bat of the game for the Seminoles. Gage Harrelson led off the FSU first with a solo homer to right field, his first home run as a Seminole.

Max Williams extended that lead to 3-0 in the third inning with his first homer of the season, a no-doubter to right field.

Second baseman Drew Faurot lifted his second homer in as many days into the visitor's bullpen the very next inning to make it 5-0 FSU. Through two games early this season, Faurot has two homers, three extra-base hits, four hits and six runs batted in.

Shortstop Alex Lodise closed out the power display in the sixth inning with a two-run shot to left field. After Lodise was 0 for 5 with four strikeouts Friday night, he was 3 for 5 Saturday with a homer, a double, two runs and two RBI.

Freshman catcher Hunter Carns and junior-college transfer infielder Carter McCulley each had doubles in their first career starts at FSU Saturday. Carns reached base three times, also walking twice.

Once again, FSU's strikeout numbers at the plate (10) were well ahead of their walks (5) in Saturday's game. But when the team is slugging at the rate it was Saturday, Link Jarrett is more liable to take that trade-off.