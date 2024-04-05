For the first time this season, there's been a shuffle in Florida State baseball's weekend rotation ahead of this weekend's series at Boston College.

Sophomore UCF transfer Cam Leiter (5-1, 4.63 ERA) is not listed in the game notes as a member of the weekend rotation for the BC series after starting the opening game of the first seven weekend series this season. No reason has been given for this change.

With Leiter removed, Saturday starter Jamie Arnold (5-1, 0.66 ERA) will start Friday's series opener at 1 p.m. for FSU (24-4, 5-4 in ACC) at Boston College (16-11, 5-7).

Sunday starter Conner Whittaker (4-0, 5.03 ERA) will be moved up to start Saturday's game at noon.

FSU's starter for Sunday's series finale at noon is currently listed as TBA, meaning it may come down to who is available after the first two games of the weekend are concluded.

