Florida State's weekend struggles at Clemson prompted an expected slide in the national rankings.

The Seminoles (19-3, 3-3 ACC) dropped to No. 12 in the Baseball America poll. That's down five spots from the prior week.

FSU is also No. 12 in the Perfect Game poll and also fell five spots in D1Baseball's top 25 rankings from No. 12 to No. 17

Clemson moved up a spot to No. 2. Florida (14-9) is up to No. 4 after taking a series win at LSU, which dropped four spots to No. 9.

Other polls will be added throughout the day.