FSU baseball slides in latest rankings
Florida State's weekend struggles at Clemson prompted an expected slide in the national rankings.
The Seminoles (19-3, 3-3 ACC) dropped to No. 12 in the Baseball America poll. That's down five spots from the prior week.
FSU is also No. 12 in the Perfect Game poll and also fell five spots in D1Baseball's top 25 rankings from No. 12 to No. 17
Clemson moved up a spot to No. 2. Florida (14-9) is up to No. 4 after taking a series win at LSU, which dropped four spots to No. 9.
Other polls will be added throughout the day.
Up next
FSU plays Florida at Jacksonville in a top-15 matchup on Tuesday at 6 p.m. (live stream on SEC Network+). An FSU starter has not yet been announced, although it could be left-hander Andrew Armstrong.
UF has dropped midweek games to Stetson, UCF, FSU and Jacksonville in 2024.
The Seminoles will host Louisville in a three-game series that begins on Thursday (due to the Easter holiday.
