In a video released by FSU NIL collective Rising Spear on social media, FSU third baseman Cam Smith announced that he'll be returning for his sophomore season in 2024 with the Seminoles.

Another key piece of the Florida State baseball team announced he'll be returning for the 2024 season Friday afternoon.

Smith, the most highly-touted member of FSU's 2022 signing class, lived up to the hype in his debut season with the Seminoles. He hit .258 with 12 home runs (the most by an FSU freshman since 2004), 36 runs batted in, eight doubles and five triples.

An ACC all-freshman player, Smith led the Seminoles in triples and was second in runs (39) and home runs. He was also learning a new position at third base as a freshman and, while he had his mistakes with 11 errors, he showed promise at the position.

While Smith is only one year into his college baseball career, he's not yet eligible to declare for the MLB Draft. However, an underwhelming first season at FSU could have driven him into the transfer portal and looking to go to another school. Instead, he's showing his belief in Link Jarrett and the FSU staff with his decision.

A Lake Worth, Fla. native, Smith is old enough that he'll be eligible for next year's MLB Draft after just two years in college instead of the usual three. As such, it's possible that the 2024 season will be Smith's last with the Seminoles.

Smith is the third FSU player to announce they are returning to FSU next season this week. Both first baseman James Tibbs and starting pitcher Conner Whittaker announced on Monday that they will be back for their respective third seasons with the Seminoles in 2024.

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify