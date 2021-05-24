FSU Baseball stars Nelson, Messick honored by ACC
Following the conclusion of the college baseball regular season, the ACC handed out major awards before conference tournaments kick off this week.
Florida State was very well-represented, with two of the Seminoles’ stars earning three honors between them.
Catcher Mat Nelson took home the 2021 ACC Player of the Year award after batting .339 on the season with 22 home runs and 63 RBI. The redshirt sophomore became the eighth Seminole to win the award and first since DJ Stewart did so in 2014.
Don't miss out on our great sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!
Meanwhile, redshirt freshman pitcher Parker Messick picked up both the ACC Pitcher of the Year and ACC Freshman of the Year awards. He tossed 114 strikeouts in just 79 innings of work while posting a 6-2 record across 14 starts in 2021.
It's the first time in ACC history that a single school earned all three awards during the same season. FSU currently sits at 29-21 overall and finished with a 20-16 record in the ACC.
The 2021 ACC Tournament begins Tuesday in Charlotte, N.C., and the No. 5-seeded Seminoles were placed in a pool with No. 4 seed Miami and No. 9 seed Duke. FSU will face Duke on Wednesday at 11 a.m., before taking on Miami at 3 p.m. on Friday. Both games will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State sports fans in the Tribal Council