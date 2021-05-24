FSU Baseball stars Nelson, Messick honored by ACC

Following the conclusion of the college baseball regular season, the ACC handed out major awards before conference tournaments kick off this week.

Florida State was very well-represented, with two of the Seminoles’ stars earning three honors between them.

Catcher Mat Nelson took home the 2021 ACC Player of the Year award after batting .339 on the season with 22 home runs and 63 RBI. The redshirt sophomore became the eighth Seminole to win the award and first since DJ Stewart did so in 2014.

Don't miss out on our great sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!