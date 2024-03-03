For the first time since the Mike Martin era, Florida State baseball has begun the season with a 10-0 record.

The Seminoles finished off a perfect weekend at the First Pitch Invitational with a 8-3 win against Western Michigan on Sunday afternoon. After a close call against Illinois the previous night, Florida State found themselves in an early two-run deficit.

True freshman left-hander Matt Sauser made his first start as a Seminole but feel into trouble almost immediately as he walked the first batter in four pitches. The Broncos were able to plate a run on a sacrifice fly later in the inning. While Sauser was able to prevent further damage in the first inning, he gave up a home run to start the second inning before eventually being relieved by Andrew Armstrong.

From there the Seminoles' bats were able to battle back with a two-run inning in the bottom of the second, and followed up with runs in each of the next three innings to take a 5-2 lead into the sixth inning.

Armstrong, Brady Louck and Brennan Oxford threw a combined six scoreless innings while the offense was able to pull away. Louck threw two innings before being relieved by Oxford - who took the bump the rest of the way for FSU. In those six scoreless innings, the pitching staff only gave two hits, walked two batters and struck out nine batters.

Western Michigan did get a run back on in the 9th off a homer by Lucas Rick but Oxford was able to close out the game with little further resistance.

Cam Smith continued his hot hitting with his second three-hit game of the weekend. Drew Faurot extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a pair of doubles. Jaime Ferrer blasted his second home run of the season in the 7th inning and Alex Lodise hit his first home run as a Seminole in the fourth inning. Lodise ended the day with two RBI.



