FSU Baseball still projected to reach NCAA regional; Messick honored

One week earlier, Baseball America had FSU projected as a No. 2 seed, and most experts believed the Seminoles could have secured a home regional with a strong performance in four games against UF and UNC, along with a solid performance in this week's ACC Tournament.

According to D1Baseball, even after getting swept at North Carolina, the Seminoles are projected to be a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

While last week's four-game slide likely did irrevocable damage to the Florida State baseball team's hopes for hosting an NCAA Regional, it shouldn't doom the Seminoles' chances of participating in the postseason.

The first part of that equation didn't happen, of course, which is why D1Baseball predicts FSU will be shipped to the Auburn, Ala., regional.

In that projection, the Seminoles (32-22) would be paired with the No. 1 seed Tigers (37-18), No. 2 seed Coastal Carolina (36-17) and No. 4 seed College of Charleston (36-17).

Auburn has an RPI of No. 7 nationally, Coastal Carolina is No. 28 and Charleston is No. 61. FSU's RPI is No. 29, so it's possible that the Seminoles could still earn a No. 2 seed with a strong effort in the ACC Tournament.

The Seminoles, who are the No. 9 seed this week in Charlotte, N.C., will take on No. 5 seed Virginia on Wednesday at 3 p.m. They will face No. 4 seed Notre Dame on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Virginia's RPI is No. 15, while Notre Dame's is No. 17.

Messick named first-team All-ACC

Florida State ace left-hander Parker Messick is the Seminoles' lone representative on the All-ACC first team, which was announced Monday. Messick finished the regular season with a 6-4 record and 3.05 ERA, 136 strikeouts and 15 walks in 88 2/3 innings

Pitcher Bryce Hubbart earned second-team All-ACC honors, while outfielder Jaime Ferrer was named to the All-Freshman team.

Here is more from FSU's press release:

Messick, from Plant City, Florida, was a four-time ACC Pitcher of the Week, finishing the year with a pitched. Messick ranks second in the country in strikeouts, fifth in strikeouts per nine innings, eighth in strikeout-to-walk ratio and 13th in WHIP. He was the best in the ACC in all four categories.

Messick had a stretch of 30.0 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run at Dick Howser Stadium, a run that included games against No. 7 TCU, No. 9 Louisville and No. 16 Notre Dame. He was the starting pitcher for three of FSU’s four shutout wins – against TCU, Louisville and Samford.

His 136 strikeouts are 13th in FSU single-season history and the fourth most in a regular season. His four ACC Pitcher of the Week honors were two more than any other player this season.

Hubbart, from Windermere, Florida, led FSU with a 2.97 ERA and 8-2 record. He struck out 90 batters with 18 walks over 69.2 innings. Hubbart twice was named ACC Pitcher of the Week – for games against James Madison (5.0 IP, 13 K) and Boston College (7.0 IP, 1 H, 11 K). Against Miami, Hubbart struck out 10 batters for his eighth win of the season.

Hubbart (February) and Messick (April) both earned NCBWA National Pitcher of the Month honors in 2022.

Ferrer, from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, led FSU with a .317 batting average, 199 at-bats, 35 runs, 63 hits, 16 doubles and a .441 on-base percentage. He was hit by a pitch 23 times, the most in the ACC and the second-most in a season in Florida State history.

Ferrer’s 63 hits and 16 doubles are the most for a Seminole freshman since Cal Raleigh had 69 and 16, respectively, in 2016. Raleigh currently plays for the Seattle Mariners.

Ferrer hit a 17th-inning home run to beat NC State in the second-longest game in FSU history. He had a pair of four-hit games and was the only player to start all 54 games in the regular season.

Ferrer opened his Seminole career with a 10-game hitting streak.

Messick was also a first team All-ACC pick in 2021 and the league’s Pitcher and Freshman of the Year. Hubbart was a third team All-ACC selection in 2021.

