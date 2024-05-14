Florida State was nearly able to overcome an early deficit on Tuesday afternoon against Stetson but a five-run sixth inning allowed the Hatters to pull away from the Seminoles as they fell in their final road game of the season by a score of 10-5.

It was death by small cuts early in the ballgame as the Seminoles (37-13) surrendered four solo home runs in the second inning against Stetson (34-19). Starting pitcher Matt Sauser and his relief, Conner Whittaker, both surrendered two homers as the Seminoles fell behind 4-0.

Florida State was able to slowly but surely claw the game back to even footing by the middle of the 6th inning. James Tibbs' 22nd home run of the season in the 4th inning put the Noles on the board and an RBI double by Jordan Williams in the 6th inning tied the game at 4-4 after a Drew Faurot sac-fly and a run scored on a wild pitch by Daniel Cantu.



The Hatters then put up five runs in their half of the sixth inning to balloon the lead back up to five runs. Florida State surrendered a record-tying six home runs on Tuesday and two Hatters, Yohann Dessuraeult and Lorenzo Meola, hit multiple home runs on the night.

Florida State had an excellent opportunity to immediately respond to Stetson's explosion of offense, as the Seminoles had the bases loaded in the 7th inning with no outs. Daniel Cantu struck out and Marco Dinges got picked off at first for a double play that effectively killed all momentum and the scoring chance resulted in zero runs.

Another solo home run in the bottom of the 7th inning not only extended Stetson's lead to six runs, but was a dagger to any hope of a comeback.

It was a tough night for the Seminoles' pitching staff, who saw seven pitchers surrender 10 runs on 11 hits and five walks.



