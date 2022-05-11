FSU Baseball sweeps Jacksonville

Florida State (30-17) swept a doubleheader Tuesday against Jacksonville (24-23) at Dick Howser Stadium. The Seminoles won game one 2-1 and game two 5-4, improving to 9-4 in one-run games.

Game 2 – FSU 5, JAX 4

FSU posted a five-spot in the third inning to lock up the doubleheader sweep with a 5-4 victory in Tuesday’s nightcap.

Brock Mathis got the Seminoles on the board with a two-run ground-rule double against Blake Barquin (2-3). Jaime Ferrer got under the tag at the plate on Jackson Greene’s sacrifice bunt, Mathis scored on a wild pitch and Logan Lacey capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly that plated Greene.

Jackson Baumeister (1-2) earned his first career win in his first career start. He lasted 3.2 innings and struck out five batters, tying career-bests for both. He allowed one run before being relieved by Conner Whittaker, who struck out Jonah Diaz with the bases loaded to end the fourth inning.

Whittaker left with the bases loaded in the sixth inning when Davis Hare came in and recorded three outs without allowing a run. In the seventh, Jacksonville scored three runs and left the tying run at third base when Hare forced a grounder back to the mound.

Tyler Naumann started for the Dolphins and allowed two hits in two innings.





