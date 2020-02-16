FSU Baseball takes opening series with 11-1 win Sunday vs. Niagara
The season didn't start the way the No. 12-ranked Florida State Seminoles wanted on Friday night, but the rest of the weekend worked out just fine.
After a 24-4 rout on Saturday, the Seminoles came back with an 11-1 win over Niagara on Sunday to take the opening series two games to one.
Florida State, which lost the season-opener 3-1, pounded out 11 hits and drew eight more walks in the 10-run victory. The Seminoles jumped on Niagara with seven runs in the first inning.
"10 o'clock ball game, wet, chilly, not easy to do," FSU head coach Mike Martin Jr. said. "Jumping on them early showed a little something. That was good to see."
But the bigger story was on the mound.
Starter Conor Grady threw five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out seven and walking none. Then four relievers came on to finish off the decisive victory.
Closer Bryce Hubbart, who blew the save on Friday night, pitched a perfect seventh inning with two strikeouts. Tyler Ahearn, who also struggled in that ninth-inning in the opener, also pitched a scoreless inning without giving up a hit.
In fact, the Seminoles allowed just four hits the entire game. They struck out 13 and walked none through the first eight innings.
"Bryce threw the ball a lot better," Martin Jr. said. "And Tyler Ahearn threw a lot more strikes. It was definitely good to see."
Junior college transfer Davis Hare added two more strikeouts in the ninth, but he also gave up two hits and walked a batter. His wild pitch allowed the only Niagara run to score.
On offense, freshman Dylan Simmons added two more hits. Tyler Martin had a two-run double, and Robbie Martin had a three-run double to highlight the scoring for the Seminoles, who play again on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at home vs. South Florida.