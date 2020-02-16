The season didn't start the way the No. 12-ranked Florida State Seminoles wanted on Friday night, but the rest of the weekend worked out just fine.

After a 24-4 rout on Saturday, the Seminoles came back with an 11-1 win over Niagara on Sunday to take the opening series two games to one.

Florida State, which lost the season-opener 3-1, pounded out 11 hits and drew eight more walks in the 10-run victory. The Seminoles jumped on Niagara with seven runs in the first inning.

"10 o'clock ball game, wet, chilly, not easy to do," FSU head coach Mike Martin Jr. said. "Jumping on them early showed a little something. That was good to see."

But the bigger story was on the mound.





