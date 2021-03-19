For the third straight game, Florida State’s offense scored early and often, leading 8-0 after two innings and 11-0 after six. FSU’s top four hitters in the lineup each had multiple hits, led by Robby Martin’s three, including his first two doubles of the season, and four runs scored. Martin has 12 RBI and seven hits over the past three games.

On the mound, Messick (2-2) threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing a run on four hits with 10 strikeouts. At the plate, he tallied a career-high and team-best three RBI.

CORAL GABLES -- Starting pitcher and designated hitter Parker Messick led Florida State (8-6, 5-5 ACC) to a dominant 13-1 win over No. 6 Miami (9-5, 5-4) Friday night at Mark Light Field.

Box Score: FSU 13, Miami 1

Against No. 18 Virginia Tech on Sunday, the 'Noles scored four runs in the first inning of a 14-7 win. Tuesday against No. 5 Florida, FSU led 7-0 after two innings in a 10-2 win. Overall, the 'Noles are 6-2 against Top 20 opponents this year.

Miami starter Alejandro Rosario (2-1) allowed eight runs, all earned, in 1 1/3 innings pitched.

Logan Lacey started the scoring with an RBI double on the fifth pitch of the game, scoring Tyler Martin from first base. Robby Martin reached on a fielding error that scored Lacey and Messick recorded an RBI groundout for a 3-0 lead.

Miami had a chance to get one back in the bottom of the first, after Jordan Lala walked to start the game. But Adrian Del Castillo’s double was fielded perfectly by Wyatt Crowell in left field, which started the 7-6-2 assist to nab Lala at the plate and end the inning.

The Hurricanes did not have another runner reach third base until scoring its lone run in the seventh inning.

FSU added five more runs in the fifth inning on a wild pitch, Lacey’s RBI single, Messick’s two-run single and Crowell’s sacrifice fly.

In the sixth, Robby Martin scored two on a double and Nelson singled in Martin for an 11-0 lead. After Miami scored on a Chase Haney wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh, pinch hitter Elijah Cabell’s single scored two runs to provide the final margin.

Relievers Tyler Ahearn and Ross Dunn each pitched a scoreless inning to close the game.

The win was FSU’s largest in the series since a 16-1 win in 2006.

Game two of the series is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. LHP Bryce Hubbart will make his first appearance against the Hurricanes as FSU looks for its third straight ACC series win.

