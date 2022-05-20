FSU baseball team falls at North Carolina, 10-4; Tar Heels clinch series

Isaiah Perry earned the start in left field and had two singles, including one on the second pitch of the game. After Jaime Ferrer singled, Brett Roberts plated both runners with a two-run double against Brandon Schaeffer (6-2).

Parker Messick (6-4) was tagged with the loss, allowing three earned runs (four total) over 6.0 innings pitched. He struck out four batters and now ranks 13th in FSU single-season history with 136 for the year.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The North Carolina baseball team (33-19) clinched the season-ending series against Florida State (32-21) Friday night, winning 10-4 in front of 2,777 fans at Boshamer Stadium.





Schaeffer posted five shutout innings before Brock Mathis’ sixth home run of the season to start the seventh.

The Tar Heels tied the game in the bottom of the first on Vance Honeycutt’s two-run home run. UNC took the lead on a sacrifice fly in the second before Alberto Osuna made the score 4-2 with his third home run of the series and 19th of the season in the fifth inning.

North Carolina scored six runs against the Seminole bullpen in the seventh and eighth innings.

Florida State wraps up the regular season Saturday at 2 p.m. against the Tar Heels. LHP Bryce Hubbart (8-1, 2.62 ERA) will pitch for the Seminoles.

OF NOTE:

* Jaime Ferrer singled in his first at-bat, extending his hitting streak to four games. His 62 hits are a team high and the most for a Seminole freshman since Cal Raleigh’s 69 in 2016.

* Brett Roberts hit a two-run double in the first inning. His 14 doubles trail only Ferrer (15) on the team and he has 13 multi-hit games this year.

* Jordan Carrion had two hits, extending his hitting streak to six games and on-base streak to eight games, both the longest active marks on the team. His 14 multi-hit games are the second-most on the team.

* Isaiah Perry had two hits, tying a career high. He made his 14thcareer start.

* Brock Mathis hit his sixth home run of the season.

* Parker Messick finishes the regular season with 136 strikeouts, the fourth-most in a regular season in FSU history (Mike Loynd, 155 in 1986; Richie Lewis, 154 in 1986 and 148 in 1987). Messick is tied for 13th in FSU single-season history (including conference tournament and postseason).

* Tyler Martin drew a pinch-hit walk in the ninth inning and has reached safely in 20 of his 21 appearances this season.

