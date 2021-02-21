The Florida State baseball team swept both ends of a doubleheader Sunday, beating North Florida 14-7 and 8-4 Sunday afternoon at Dick Howser Stadium. The Seminoles hit three home runs on the day, including the second in as many days for Mat Nelson and the first of Vince Smith’s career. Reese Albert hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning of game one, giving the Noles a 3-2 lead that they held the rest of the day. On the mound, freshman Carson Montgomery made his Seminole debut, pitching four innings without allowing an earned run. Bryce Hubbart (1-0) won the opener, throwing 1 1/3 innings in relief of Montgomery *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Highly touted freshman pitcher Carson Montgomery made his debut Sunday against North Florida. (Courtesy of Larry Novey/FSU Sports Info)

Game 1 Box Score: FSU 14, UNF 7 Game 2 Box Score: FSU 8, UNF 4 In the second game, Conor Grady (1-0) won for a team-high 16th time in his career, pitching 5.0 innings and allowing two runs with six strikeouts. Leadoff hitter Tyler Martin went 6-for-8 over the opening three games of the season, with five runs scored and two RBI. He added four walks and was hit by a pitch and reached base safely in 11 of 14 plate appearances. Martin was one of three players with an on-base percentage better than .500 on opening weekend – Nander De Sedas hit 4-for-8 and reached base at a .636 rate. Robby Martin had four hits and four walks in 14 plate appearances. Chase Haney earned the save in game two Sunday, pitching the final 2.0 innings and striking out four batters. The senior is now fifth in school history with 109 pitching appearances.