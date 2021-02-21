FSU baseball team sweeps doubleheader to take UNF series
The Florida State baseball team swept both ends of a doubleheader Sunday, beating North Florida 14-7 and 8-4 Sunday afternoon at Dick Howser Stadium. The Seminoles hit three home runs on the day, including the second in as many days for Mat Nelson and the first of Vince Smith’s career.
Reese Albert hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning of game one, giving the Noles a 3-2 lead that they held the rest of the day.
On the mound, freshman Carson Montgomery made his Seminole debut, pitching four innings without allowing an earned run. Bryce Hubbart (1-0) won the opener, throwing 1 1/3 innings in relief of Montgomery
Game 1 Box Score: FSU 14, UNF 7
Game 2 Box Score: FSU 8, UNF 4
In the second game, Conor Grady (1-0) won for a team-high 16th time in his career, pitching 5.0 innings and allowing two runs with six strikeouts.
Leadoff hitter Tyler Martin went 6-for-8 over the opening three games of the season, with five runs scored and two RBI. He added four walks and was hit by a pitch and reached base safely in 11 of 14 plate appearances.
Martin was one of three players with an on-base percentage better than .500 on opening weekend – Nander De Sedas hit 4-for-8 and reached base at a .636 rate. Robby Martin had four hits and four walks in 14 plate appearances.
Chase Haney earned the save in game two Sunday, pitching the final 2.0 innings and striking out four batters. The senior is now fifth in school history with 109 pitching appearances.
After UNF (1-2) scored two unearned runs in the top of the first inning, Albert hit a three-run home run as FSU (2-1) eventually pushed its lead to 12-2 after three innings.
Nelson’s home run, off the top of the scoreboard in left field, gave FSU a 1-0 lead in game two. Smith’s home run, the first hit of the freshman’s young career, also went off the scoreboard and plated three runs. FSU’s five-run fifth inning in game two proved to be the difference Sunday night.
First baseman Dylan Simmons had six RBI over opening weekend, leading the Seminoles.
Ten Seminoles made their debut over opening weekend, including nine on Sunday – position players AJ Shaver, Casey Asman, Richie Morales and Colton Vincent and pitchers Montgomery, Kyle McMullen, Jackson Nezuh, Ross Dunn and Chris Ruckdeschel.
Florida State takes the field again Friday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m. against visiting Pitt.