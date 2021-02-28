Elijah Cabell and Mat Nelson each hit two-run home runs as FSU built its lead to 7-3 in the sixth inning, but the Panthers hit a two-run double in the seventh and a game-tying two-run home run in the ninth inning to force extra innings.

The Florida State baseball team (2-4, 0-3 ACC) could not hold a two-run lead in the ninth inning, eventually falling to Pitt (6-1, 3-0) 9-7 in 13 innings Sunday evening at Dick Howser Stadium.

* Box Score: Pitt 9, FSU 7 (13 innings)

It was Cabell's first homer of the season after missing opening weekend due to injury. Nelson’s home run was his team-high third of the year.

Bryce Hubbart (1-1) was tagged with the loss for FSU but was solid out of the bullpen, setting career-highs with 4 1/3 innings pitched and nine strikeouts. His only two hits allowed came in the 13th inning.

Pitt used 10 pitchers in the victory, with Chase Smith getting the win. Jordan McCrum earned his second save of the series.

Cabell was the only Seminole with two hits, but FSU earned 12 walks and was hit by three pitches to consistently have guys on base. The Seminoles were 0-for-15 with two outs.

The Seminoles host Mercer Tuesday night at 6 p.m.