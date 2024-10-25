FSU baseball to face Alabama in exhibition on Saturday

“You get to see what they look like against somebody else,” Jarrett said, highlighting the importance of these fall matchups for assessing his team’s development against top-tier competition.

The Seminoles aim to build on their momentum as they host a tough SEC opponent, continuing to develop depth and test new talent before the 2025 season begins. With Alabama finishing the 2024 season 33-24, 13-17 SEC, this matchup promises to challenge FSU on all fronts.

“We’re obviously excited about Alabama coming in for a long scrimmage Saturday,” Jarrett said. “It’s going to be a really neat event here, and our fans will get a snapshot of our team.”

After a matchup against Auburn earlier this October, the Florida State baseball team is gearing up for another test on Saturday as the Seminoles face Alabama at Dick Howser Stadium.





Alabama enters the 2025 preseason after a solid 2024 season under new head coach Rob Vaughn, who led the Crimson Tide to 33 wins. While Alabama lost key offensive contributors such as Andrew Pinckney and Tommy Seidl, the team still boasts a talented roster. Key returners like TJ McCants (.306, 15 home runs) are expected to anchor the lineup. The Crimson Tide’s pitching depth, reshaped under Vaughn’s guidance, will also be a significant challenge for FSU.

For the Seminoles, this exhibition serves as a crucial opportunity to continue testing the depth that Jarrett has emphasized all fall. After the Auburn games, Jarrett commented, “I need to see and learn what this looks like when they’re out there against another team.” This shows his commitment to player development in real-game situations.

Jarrett is expected to rotate his bullpen again, resting veterans and giving younger players a chance to shine. Jacob Marlowe, who pitched a clean inning against Auburn, and Maison Martinez, who struck out three, will have a spotlight as they prepare for Alabama’s lineup.

In evaluating the new transfer pitchers, Jarrett praised their contributions in fall ball: “Joey Volini has stood out ... he’s been in the zone, very consistent, multiple pitches. (Peyton) Prescott has shown some up to 97 mph, and he’s trying to figure out his secondary pitch.”

FSU will look to test this depth with a mix of new and returning offensive talent, including freshman Noah Sheffield. Jarrett emphasized how the exhibition games help shape team roles, noting, “We learned a lot from Auburn, and that’s exactly what these games are for.”

Both teams are using these fall exhibition games to build experience and prepare for the challenges of the 2025 season. For FSU, it’s about developing a deep and versatile lineup that can withstand the rigors of the upcoming season.

Jarrett also shared optimism about the development of pitchers like Ben Barrett, saying, “If he can do what he did (Sunday) on the mound, it’ll help us ... It was probably the most pleasant surprise I’ve had this fall.”

Both the Seminoles and the Crimson Tide will take valuable lessons from this exhibition, setting the stage for competitive spring campaigns.

Tickets for Saturday’s exhibition are available for $10 on Seminoles.com.

FSU's 2025 baseball schedule