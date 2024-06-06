Carson Dorsey will again have the chance to set the table for the Florida State baseball team.

Dorsey will start for FSU (45-15) in Friday's game 1 of the Super Regional vs. UConn (noon on ESPN), coach Link Jarrett announced on Thursday afternoon. The left-hander had his best outing of 2024 against Stetson in the regional, posting season-bests in innings (8.2) and pitches (121) while also striking out seven and allowing just one earned run.

Left-hander Jamie Arnold (11-3, 2.45 ERA) will start for FSU in game 2 on Saturday (11 a.m. on ESPN).

This rotation also maintains the rest provided week to week as Dorsey opened last week's regional on Friday, followed by Arnold.

"We’re going to stick exactly with that. Both of those guys are going to have to pitch and both of those guys – they need to pitch well," Jarrett said. "On what day it is, it seemed to be determined almost by the length of what they did last week and giving them the normal schedule of time to do their work with Micah, to do their lifts and to stay on course."

Right-hander Conner Whittaker is an option for Sunday but was not named FSU's starter.

UConn (35-24) has not yet announced its starters.

Jarrett also said it is unlikely that right-hander Cam Leiter will be able to pitch for FSU this season, whether it's in the Supers or in a potential trip to the CWS.

