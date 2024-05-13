A 2-2 week and the first series loss of the season to a team under .500 for the Florida State baseball team proved costly in Monday morning's updated top 25 rankings.

The Seminoles (36-12, 15-11 in ACC) fell six spots in Baseball America's updated rankings from No. 5 to No. 11 after dropping their weekend series at Pittsburgh with a 1-0 loss Friday night and a 9-7 loss in the second game of the series.

The new top five includes No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Kentucky, No. 3 Arkansas, No. 4 North Carolina and No. 5 Texas A&M.

There are seven ranked ACC teams in this week's BA update, all of which are ranked in the top 14 nationally. FSU is the fifth-highest-ranked of these seven, behind UNC, No. 7 Wake Forest, No. 9 NC State and No. 10 Clemson and ahead of No. 13 Duke and No. 14 Virginia.

D1Baseball was not as harsh towards the Seminoles after their 2-2 week, dropping FSU just two spots from No. 8 to No. 10 after the Pitt series loss.

D1 has the Seminoles as the fourth-highest-ranked ACC team out of seven in this week's top 25, behind No. 4 Clemson, No. 7 UNC and No. 8 Wake Forest and behind No. 11 Duke, No. 17 NC State and No. 18 Virginia.

Perfect Game also dropped FSU four spots from No. 7 to No. 11 in Monday morning's updated rankings.

Despite the losing weekend at Pittsburgh, FSU fell just one spot in the RPI last week from No. 7 last Monday to No. 8 this Monday.

We'll see on Wednesday when the updated NCAA Tournament projections come out how the series loss affected FSU's national-seed candidacy.

