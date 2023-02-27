Unranked in the preseason and after week 1. But it didn't take long, especially not after taking two games at TCU over the weekend.

Florida State's highest ranking in any of the major polls is in the USA Today Coaches Poll, where the Seminoles are 15th. That poll has eight ranked ACC teams and seems high on the conference as a whole with Wake Forest all the way up at No. 3.

FSU (6-1) is ranked 16th in the D1baseball.com poll and 16th in the Baseball America poll, which was released on Monday morning.

Eight ACC programs are ranked in Baseball America's top 25. Louisville is the top ACC team at No. 4, followed by No. 7 Wake Forest, No. 10 Miami, No. 13 Virginia Tech and No. 15 Virginia. North Carolina is also ranked 22nd, followed by NC State at 24th.

There are also eight ACC teams in the D1baseball.com poll. Wake Forest is 5th, followed by No. 11 Virginia Tech, No. 13 North Carolina and No. 14 Louisville. Virginia is 19th, followed by NC State at No. 21 and Miami at No. 22.

FSU is also ranked 19th in the Perfect Game poll.

Next up for the Seminoles is a home game on Wednesday against South Florida (5 p.m. on ACC Network Extra). The Bulls (3-5) have been inconsistent to start 2023, splitting a pair of midweek games against Florida and dropping weekend series against Maryland and Florida Atlantic.

FSU has opened the season with a sweep of James Madison at home and followed with a midweek win at Jacksonville. The Seminoles took the first two games from TCU, which slipped one spot from No. 10 to No. 11 in Baseball America's poll.

FSU's 2023 stats can be viewed here