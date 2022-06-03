FSU Baseball vs. UCLA: Live Updates from the Auburn Regional

AUBURN, Ala. -- The Florida State baseball team is taking on UCLA today in the opening round of the Auburn Regional in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

First pitch is scheduled for noon ET, and the game will be broadcast by ESPN2.

We also will be providing live updates and analysis from Plainsman Park right here in the Live Updates thread on the FSU Baseball Forum.

FSU is the No. 3 seed in this regional, while UCLA is the No. 2 seed. The winner will face the winner of today's later game between Auburn and Southeast Louisiana, while the losers will square off in the elimination bracket.

