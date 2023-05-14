Florida State may have been mathematically eliminated from the postseason on Saturday, but that didn't stop them from grinding out the gutsiest win of the season as they walked off in a 4-3 victory against No. 1 Wake Forest on Sunday.

With one out in the ninth inning, Jordan Carrion drew a walk - his third of the game. Nander De Sedas followed suit with a single but in an aggressive move, Carrion was called out at third as he over-slid the base. Ultimately, the baserunning mistake did not come back to bite Florida State, as Jordan Williams singled to center field to walk off and upset Wake. Williams was hitting .111 (3 for 27) coming into Sunday's game.

The Seminoles (20-30, 7-20 ACC) were held hitless through the first five innings as Demon Deacons starter Seth Keener dismantled Florida State at the plate. FSU was able to get runners on base via walks and hit batters, but was unable to capitalize off any of the chances. Florida State finally broke into the hit column with a single by James Tibbs III in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Wake Forest (42-8, 20-8 ACC) jumped ahead in the first inning with a two-run homer by star third baseman Brock Wilken. That would be FSU starter Jamie Arnold's only real blemish on the afternoon as he responded with four scoreless innings before being relieved in the 6th. Brennen Oxford allowed another run (credited to Arnold) to score on a wild pitch in the 6th to make it 3-0.

Florida State used a three-run 7th inning to comeback and tie the game. After a pair of walks began the rally, Colton Vincent doubled to bring home the first run and Carrion followed suit with a single. McGwire Holbrook came in to pinch hit and contributed a sac-fly RBI to bring the score to 3-3.

After a leadoff double by Wake Forest's Danny Corona threatened to steal the game back in the top of the 9th inning, FSU relievers Andrew Armstrong and Doug Kirkland were able to get the final outs to give the Seminoles a chance to win it in the bottom half of the inning.

Presented with the opportunity, the Seminoles obliged, securing a win that while meaningless in terms of the fate of their season, might be the most important win Florida State has had all year.

While the win certainly brings some light to a dark season, it doesn't come without some bad news as Jarrett announced post-game that freshman outfielder DeAmez Ross would be out for the rest of the season with a collarbone injury. Ross collided with the outfield wall on Saturday.