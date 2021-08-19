FSU Basketball announces 2021-22 non-conference schedule

Most notably, FSU will take on rival Florida on Nov. 14 in the Seminoles’ second game of the season. The last time the two met in Gainesville, FSU won 63-51 en route to a top-five season in 2019-20.

FSU will start the season against the University of Pennsylvania on Nov. 10 and play 11 games through Dec. 21 before moving on to ACC action after that.

The Florida State men's basketball team revealed its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

As announced previously, FSU will face Purdue on the road in this year's ACC-Big Ten Challenge. We now know that game is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 30.

FSU will participate in the Jacksonville Classic and the Orange Bowl Classic during its non-conference slate. The Seminoles will battle Loyola Marymount, then either SMU or Missouri in Jacksonville. In-state opponent UCF will square off against FSU in the Orange Bowl Classic.

After their season opener against Penn, the Seminoles round out their out-of-conference home schedule with Tulane, Boston U., Lipscomb and North Florida.

Last year, FSU finished 18-7 overall and earned a No.4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Sweet 16. Head coach Leonard Hamilton returns for his 20th season in Tallahassee.

The ACC has not yet released its 2021-22 schedule.