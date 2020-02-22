LIVE UPDATES: FSU basketball at N.C. State It's the quintessential good-news, bad-news scenario. Thanks to the N.C. State men's basketball team knocking off Duke earlier this week, the Florida State Seminoles have a very realistic path to winning their first regular-season ACC championship. FSU, Louisville and Duke are now tied atop the ACC standings with three losses apiece -- the Cardinals technically hold a half-game lead because they possess one additional victory -- but the Seminoles can secure the league's best record by winning their remaining five games and seeing Duke lose at least once. Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Ssenior guard Trent Forrest has the Florida State men's basketball team in contention for a regular-season ACC title. (Associated Press)

Of course, for any of that to happen, eighth-ranked FSU first will have to do what Duke couldn't -- come out of N.C. State's PNC Arena with a victory. The Wolfpack are 12-3 at home this season, including an 88-66 thumping of the No. 6 Blue Devils on Wednesday. “We’re getting ready to go into the lion’s den – the Wolfpack Den,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said before the Seminoles departed for Raleigh, N.C., on Friday. “This is going to be one of those games that I’m sure they’re really, really looking forward to.” FSU currently is 22-4 overall and 12-3 in the conference, while Duke sports the exact same record. Louisville is 22-5 with a 13-3 mark in the ACC. If Florida State notches a win today at N.C. State (4 p.m. ET, ACC Network), that would set up a huge showdown with No. 11 Louisville on Monday in the Tucker Center. The Seminoles won the first matchup on the road, so a series sweep would give FSU the edge against the Cardinals. Duke has the advantage in a potential tie with FSU thanks to a five-point home win earlier this month, and the Blue Devils don't have to face the Seminoles or Louisville again this season. But Duke does have a very challenging road trip to Virginia looming, as well as the always tricky regular-season finale against rival North Carolina.