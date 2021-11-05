FSU Basketball closes out exhibition season with 102-55 victory

In the final exhibition game before the start of the 2021-22 season, the Florida State men's basketball team fought off a strong early effort from Florida College to eventually cruise to a 102-55 victory on Friday night. FSU knocked down 13 3-pointers, and six different Seminoles scored in double-figures to lead an impressive second-half effort. Florida College shot just 21 percent (8-of-37) from the field in the second period as FSU turned up the heat significantly. Leonard Hamilton's team held the Falcons to just nine points during the first 14 minutes of the second half. Just like in their first exhibition game, the Seminoles' leading scorer was senior guard RayQuan Evans, who added four boards, two assists and a steal to his 14 points. Senior Wyatt Wilkes shot 3-of-4 from 3-point range and added 13 points, while Kentucky transfer Cam'Ron Fletcher had 11. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Freshman forward John Butler was one of six Seminoles to score in double figures in FSU's exhibition win over Florida College. (Logan Stanford)

The other three scorers in double-figures came from FSU's impressive crop of freshmen. Guard Matthew Cleveland drilled three 3s and had 13 points, while forward John Butler (10 points) was the stat-stuffer defensively with three steals and a block. Freshman guard Jalen Warley flashed potential as a floor general, leading the 'Noles with seven assists and routinely finding teammates for good looks around the basket. After the exhibition, Hamilton and Evans both said they were impressed by the leadership and play of the freshman point guard Warley. “I have been very impressed. He’s been a quick learner," Evans said. "It's amazing how fast he is picking up on everything.” Despite the lopsided final score, Hamilton said there are several areas where he wants to see improvement, including setting screens, making quicker decisions when passing the ball, and contesting shots. “Overall, our energy was excellent. But I thought we had some lapses in terms of how we contested shots,' Hamilton said. "We had too many moments where we didn’t drive our feet and contest.”