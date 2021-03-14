FSU Basketball earns No. 4 seed for NCAA Tournament, to face UNC-Greensboro
There was no concern about regional location when this year's NCAA Tournament field was announced Sunday evening, but there was still some drama for the Florida State men's basketball team.
Despite losing three of their last five games, the Seminoles (16-6) were awarded a No. 4 seed, and they will face No. 13 seed UNC-Greensboro in the opening round of the Big Dance.
The winner of that game will face the winner of No. 5 seed Colorado and No. 12 seed Georgetown in the Round of 32. They are in the East Region with No. 1 seed Michigan.
UNC-Greensboro is 21-8 on the season and got into the tournament as champions of the Southern Conference. The Spartans also won that league's regular-season title.
UNCG is led by 6-foot senior guard Isaiah Miller, who averages 19.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
Due to health concerns related to COVID-19, all games in this year's NCAA Tournament are being played in Indiana. No times or game locations have yet been announced, but FSU's first two rounds will be on Saturday and Monday.
The Seminoles' team flew from Greensboro, N.C., to Indianapolis today and will remain there as long as they are in the tournament.
