There was no concern about regional location when this year's NCAA Tournament field was announced Sunday evening, but there was still some drama for the Florida State men's basketball team.

Despite losing three of their last five games, the Seminoles (16-6) were awarded a No. 4 seed, and they will face No. 13 seed UNC-Greensboro in the opening round of the Big Dance.

The winner of that game will face the winner of No. 5 seed Colorado and No. 12 seed Georgetown in the Round of 32. They are in the East Region with No. 1 seed Michigan.

***Spring practice promo: 50% off + $25 Garnet & Gold eCard with new subscription***