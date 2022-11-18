For a half, it looked like things might be better.

The Florida State men’s basketball team, looking to avoid its first 0-4 start in 63 years, got off to an unbelievable start against rival Florida.

They Seminoles were hot offensively, effective defensively and built a 17-point halftime lead over the rival Gators.

But the regression to the mean was harsh and remarkably fast for the Seminoles. Less than seven minutes into the second half, that sizable halftime lead was gone.

By the time the buzzer sounded, the 76-67 final score was not at all indicative of how dominant a first half it was by the Seminoles in front of an active Tucker Civic Center crowd.

With the loss, FSU is 0-4 for the first time since the 1959-60 season. The Gators (3-1) have won two straight games against the Seminoles after FSU won the previous seven before that.

Caleb Mills led the charge offensively for the Seminoles with 21 points. He accounted for 12 of FSU’s 24 second-half points.

UF standout center Colin Castleton was held down for a half, with only six points and five rebounds at the half. He found his stroke in the second half, however, finishing with a game-high 25 points and nine rebounds.