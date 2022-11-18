FSU basketball falls to 0-4 after hot start evaporates in loss to Florida
For a half, it looked like things might be better.
The Florida State men’s basketball team, looking to avoid its first 0-4 start in 63 years, got off to an unbelievable start against rival Florida.
They Seminoles were hot offensively, effective defensively and built a 17-point halftime lead over the rival Gators.
But the regression to the mean was harsh and remarkably fast for the Seminoles. Less than seven minutes into the second half, that sizable halftime lead was gone.
By the time the buzzer sounded, the 76-67 final score was not at all indicative of how dominant a first half it was by the Seminoles in front of an active Tucker Civic Center crowd.
With the loss, FSU is 0-4 for the first time since the 1959-60 season. The Gators (3-1) have won two straight games against the Seminoles after FSU won the previous seven before that.
Caleb Mills led the charge offensively for the Seminoles with 21 points. He accounted for 12 of FSU’s 24 second-half points.
UF standout center Colin Castleton was held down for a half, with only six points and five rebounds at the half. He found his stroke in the second half, however, finishing with a game-high 25 points and nine rebounds.
Intermission turnaround
Just about everything went right for the Seminoles in the first half.
They shot 48.4% from the floor and 50% from 3-point range. Matthew Cleveland looked like the assertive attacker that he was as last season’s ACC Sixth Man of the Year with 10 first-half points. Darin Green Jr. looked like the sharpshooter FSU thought it was getting in the transfer portal with 12 points over the opening 20 minutes.
Defensively, they were as intense as they have been all season and used their length to affect the Gators’ offense. It definitely helped their cause that UF missed a number of easy shots, had a stretch of over nine minutes without a made field goal and shot just 27.6% in the first half. But some of that credit does go to the Seminoles’ defense.
When things turned at halftime, they did in a major way. The Seminoles’ efficient offense became incredibly turnover-prone and the Gators’ anemic offense quickly caught fire.
UF opened the second half with a 23-3 run, turning a 17-point deficit into a three-point deficit in seven minutes and 20 seconds.
Twelve minutes into the second half, the Seminoles had as many second-half turnovers (9) as they had points.
They kept battling, never letting UF run away with it after the massive lead disappeared so quickly. That’s hardly solace to anyone affiliated with or cheering for the FSU basketball program, however.
FSU improves its depth but not the results
FSU was left with a distinctly un-FSU available roster for the last few games, with as few as seven scholarship players available.
That changed Friday as the Seminoles got three players back from injury, improving their depth up to 10 with a return from center Naheem McLeod and the debuts of freshmen De’Ante Green and Chandler Jackson after missing three games.
McLeod fouled out in just 11 minutes, recording four rebounds and scoring no points with only one field goal attempt.
Jackson and Green both played sparingly, two and one minute, respectively. It may take them a bit of time to get acclimated to the speed of the college game and FSU’s system, especially coming off their injuries.
This didn’t improve FSU’s result against the Gators. It may down the stretch, especially if FSU is going to maintain its up-tempo offensive attack, as it has through four games.
Up Next
FSU’s next chance to snap itslosing streak comes Monday night.
The Seminoles host Mercer at 6:30 p.m. on ACC Network as they look to avoid dropping to 0-5. Mercer (1-2) plays Winthrop on Saturday.