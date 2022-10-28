The Florida State men's basketball team received some more bad news Friday.

According to a press release shared by FSU, the program "received notification Friday that its final appeal of the reinstatement of men’s basketball student-athlete, Baba Miller, has been denied by the NCAA Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement. As a result of the denial and based on the initial terms of his reinstatement, Miller will be required to sit out 50 percent of the regular season games this season."

According to the release, Miller received travel to and from the United States from his native Spain to participate in a training camp before the Seminoles recruited him. When the Miller family learned that this would be against NCAA rules, they immediately repaid the cost of the received benefits.

Despite this, the NCAA is still holding firm that Miller will miss the first 16 games of the Seminoles' upcoming season. This news comes down less than 24 hours after Miller had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists in FSU's exhibition win over Newberry College.

“I am very disappointed with the committee’s decision based on the facts presented,” FSU director of athletics Michael Alford said via press release. “The decision seems disproportionate and inconsistent in today’s modern environment. It’s unfortunate that Baba will have to endure this penalty.”

Miller will still be allowed to be around and practice with the team. He'll be cleared to make his season debut on Jan. 11 of next year at Wake Forest.

For the first 16 games of the season, this will be another significant blow to FSU's interior depth. Brown transfer Jaylan Gainey is already sidelined for an extended period of time due to a right leg injury.