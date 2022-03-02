FSU Basketball returns home to face Notre Dame with ACC seeding on line

“I really feel that we’ve been tested,” Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton said. “Our faith has been tested. Our character has been tested on a consistent basis.”

FSU (15-13, 8-10 ACC) will be home for the final week of the regular season to host Notre Dame tonight and N.C. State on Saturday before heading to Brooklyn for the ACC Tournament.

Fresh off a buzzer-beating upset victory – one in which the Seminoles trailed by nine points with less than three minutes remaining – FSU will try and keep that momentum rolling at 7 p.m. (ACC Network) vs. the Fighting Irish.

After a challenging few weeks, the Florida State men’s basketball team enters play tonight against Notre Dame feeling a bit more confident following a dramatic 64-63 win at Virginia.

Even though FSU has been down four starters and five players overall for extended periods this year, younger players like Matthew Cleveland (20 points and the game-winner against UVA) and walk-ons including Harrison Prieto (14 points and 6 boards) have stepped up.

“We’ve been put through situations that I am hoping that it turns out to build strength in our players and helps them grow their character,” Hamilton said.

On the opposite side, Notre Dame comes in at 21-8 overall and 14-4 in the ACC, good for second in the conference. The Irish only lost one game in the month of February. Their regular rotation features six seniors.

“They’re extremely experienced,” Hamilton said. “They make very few mistakes. … They don’t foul very much. They stick to their game plan and mix their defenses. Switch between man and zone. They believe in what they do.”

In the past three meetings going back to 2019-20, Notre Dame has drilled 9, 10 and 11 3-pointers against FSU. This year, over 43 percent of the shot attempts from Mike Brey’s bunch come from beyond the arc.

“They penetrate in the lane and they are finding guys on the perimeter.” Hamilton noted. “They are a dangerous team. That’s one of the reasons why they have been successful.”

Over the weekend, Notre Dame earned a top-four seed and double-bye in the ACC Tournament with a 90-56 walloping of Georgia Tech.

For FSU, there’s still plenty to play for in terms of the ’Noles’ seeding in the upcoming tournament.

Currently ninth in the ACC at 8-10, FSU has a two-game lead on Clemson (6-10 ACC) and Boston College (6-10 ACC), both of whom are tied for 10th.

A 1-1 week out of FSU would clinch a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

Notre Dame trails Duke by 1 1/2 games for first place in the ACC and the regular-season conference crown. FSU was fighting for the same goal last March when the Irish knocked off the ’Noles, 83-73, in an upset.

“They’re in a similar situation as we were last year. When we went up there and we needed to win that game in order for us to have a chance to at least tie for first place,” Hamilton said. “And they handed us our hat and sent us to the door.:

“Now they’re coming to our place in a very similar situation as we were last year ... playing for an opportunity to compete for the ACC Championship,” Hamilton said. “So, I know they realize this is a very important game, but it's also an important game for us.”

FSU could have one additional weapon at its disposal tonight, as senior guard Anthony Polite is trying to come back from a wrist injury. Hamilton said there's a chance the former starter could be back for this game or the regular-season finale against N.C. State.

