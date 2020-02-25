It was expected that the Blue Devils would reclaim the top spot on Tuesday, but that wasn't the case. Instead, Duke was upset by Wake Forest in double-overtime, 113-101.

On Monday night, the No. 6 Seminoles knocked off No. 10 Louisville with an amazing second-half comeback. That victory gave FSU a half-game lead in the ACC standings, just ahead of No. 7 Duke.

The last 24 hours have been a whirlwind for the Florida State men's basketball team.

With Duke's surprising loss, Florida State is now on top of the conference standings with a 14-3 record, a half-game up on Louisville and one game ahead of Duke.

Most importantly, FSU is now in complete control of its destiny in the ACC with three regular-season games left -- at Clemson, at Notre Dame, and home vs. Boston College.

If Florida State wins all three, it will claim the school's first ever ACC regular-season title and a No. 1 seed in the conference basketball tournament to be played in Greensboro, N.C.

*ALSO SEE: With Forrest's nasty dunk, FSU Basketball finished what Louisville started

Louisville has two games remaining against Virginia Tech and at Virginia. With the tiebreaker advantage, FSU would need to lose twice and the Cardinals win out for Louisville to have a chance at claiming the title.

Duke plays at Virginia this Saturday and finishes at home against N.C. State and North Carolina. The Blue Devils would need to win out, combined with an FSU loss, to finish on top of the standings.

Next up for the Seminoles is a trip to Clemson this Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

