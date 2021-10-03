FSU Basketball lands 2022 F De'Ante Green; third commitment in month

Three-star forward and North Carolina product De'Ante Green has joined the fold and pledged to the Seminoles. Green announced his decision on social media Sunday afternoon, becoming Florida State's third commit in the past 22 days.

Sitting on zero verbal commitments for the 2022 recruiting class just last month, the Florida State men's basketball team has quickly added a third prospect to their upcoming signing class.

Green, who is listed at 6-foot-8 and 205 pounds, is a three-star prospect and the No. 19 power forward in his class.

"I have been blessed with so many opportunities. With that being said, I will be taking my talents to Florida State University," Green said in his commitment video, complete with the warchant playing in the background.

FSU earlier secured commitments from forward Tom House last week and versatile center Cameron Corhen a week before that.